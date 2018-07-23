McCall, Patrick, - of Hammonton, age 32 passed away July 19, 2018 at Jefferson Health in Washington Twp. He was born in Phila., and a Hammonton resident for over 20 years. He played Little League sports in Williamstown and football at Hammonton High School. He was a 2003 graduate, the first class to graduate at the current location. Patrick was fluent in Spanish and specialized as a tutor in algebra and calculus. He was employed in various industries related to public service and was passionate about helping others. Patrick is survived by his mother Christine Raio and his father Joseph Higgins and his two sons Mason and Jackson. Also surviving are many loving aunts, uncles, step brothers and step sisters, cousins and friends. Patrick will be sadly missed by the many people he touched along his journey. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday July 25, 2018 8:30am-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Joseph Church Third & French Sts. Hammonton. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in Patrick's memory to: 100 Pedals, Inc. 6633 E. Greenway Parkway #2060, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 or visit: www.100petals.com. Please share condolences: marinellafuneralhome.com
