McCall, Vivian L., - 91, of Bluffton, SC, January 13, 1928 February 22, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother. Vivian was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey. After graduating from the Atlantic City Hospital School of Nursing in 1948 she married and made her home at "The Shore". An athlete in high school, she loved to ski in Vermont and spent many holidays at "Abendruhe" her home at Pico Mountain. Vivian worked at the Atlantic City Hospital for over 30 years and opened the first casino medical facility at Resorts Hotel and Casino. She was a member of the Antique Collectors Club and the Northfield Mothers League and also a Manna At The Shore volunteer. She loved to travel with family and friends and was a wonderful cook and entertained often. A caring and compassionate woman, she will be greatly missed by her children: Sandra Tartar, Debora (William) Smith; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be private.
