McCann, Malachy "Mal", - 83, of Vineland, Malachy "Mal" McCann, 83, longtime resident of Vineland and Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2018, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. Mal was born in Brooklyn, NY, on November 28, 1935, to Margaret and Patrick McCann. He attended St. Mary's elementary school in Yonkers and Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, NY. Mal then graduated from Vineland High School (Class of 1954) after the McCann's moved to Vineland. Following graduation, Mal joined the United States Air Force and specialized in Air Traffic Control. As an Air Force Air Traffic Controller, Mal was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Loring Air Force Base in Maine. He was honorably discharged and a member of the Air Force Reserves. Upon graduation from the Federal Aviation Administration Academy in Oklahoma City, he became a Federal Air Traffic Controller. Mal's career as a Federal Air Traffic Controller lasted 25 years. He worked at several airports including; New York Center on Long Island, Pittsburg, Philadelphia, and Atlantic City International Airports, and New Castle Airport in Wilmington, Delaware. Mal's career as an Air Traffic Controller ended, along with 11,000 fellow Air Traffic Controllers, on August 5, 1981, when then President, Ronald Reagan, fired all striking controllers and imposed a lifetime ban on re-hiring the strikers. During the strike, Mal took an active role in the protest and traveled to Washington, D.C., several times to attend congressional hearings, making his voice heard. The experience would motivate him to earn an Associates degree in Labor Relations from Cumberland County College. This life changing event helped form Mal's fierce Democratic views which was, undeniably, one of his passions. Mal then embarked on a new career as a NJ Corrections Officer. He graduated from the New Jersey Department of Corrections Academy and worked at Southern State Prison, retiring after 25 years of service. Mal was a proud member of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO), the NJ State PBA, the Cape May Marlin and Tuna Club, the Hickory Gun Club, and the Vineland JCs. He loved the ocean, his many boats, boat shows, sport fishing, and riding his Jeep on the beach. He enjoyed telling stories, sharing his knowledge and experiences, and laughing as often as he could. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, MSNBC, and Pink Floyd. He loved cooking and the liberal application of hot sauce on everything that would allow it! He loved traveling to Key West to watch the sunset festivities with his wife Janice. But above all else, Mal loved most: Janice, his girls, and his animals. Malachy is survived by his best friend and wife of 57 years, Janice Rogers McCann of Sea Isle City. He was the proud father of four daughters: Colleen McCann Candeias (Gordon) of Vineland, Eileen McCann Lindblom (Paul) of Gross Pointe Park, Michigan, Mala McCann Charapich (Jeff) of Atlanta, Georgia, Kathleen McCann (Tricia) of New York City, and his beloved dog, Josh. He was a proud Pop Pop to his grandchildren: Katrina and Alicia Candeias, Stefan and Abi Lindblom, Chelsea and Peri Charapich, and great-grandson, Gavin Hughes. Mal is also survived by his brothers, Eugene of Egg Harbor City and Kevin McCann of Bridgeton. Mal is predeceased by his parents, Margaret "Peggy" (Flanagan) and Patrick McCann, his brother Martin McCann, his grandson Shane Candeias, in-laws William and Blanche Rogers, brother and sister in law William and Laura Rogers, his beloved rescued Maltese dogs: Catie, Mollie, Skittles, KK, and Annie, and his feline companions: Pierre, Jordan and Jamie. Through the many years of Malachy's health challenges, it is important for all to know that he was a fighter. He had multiple surgeries and hospital stays and never once complained or gave up hope. He knew what was important was to be there for Janice (who he affectionately referred to as Janey or simply Dear). The family will be holding a viewing on January 2, 2019, from 9 to 11am at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. Mass will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Vineland at 11:30 am followed by a service at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, P.O. Box 20721, New York, NY 10021 or online at www.malteserescue.com To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
