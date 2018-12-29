McCann, Malachy "Mal", - 83, of Sea Isle City, & formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday December 20, 2018. The family will be holding a viewing on January 2, 2019, from 9 to 11am at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. Mass will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Vineland at 11:30 am. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, P.O. Box 20721, New York, NY 10021 or online at www.malteserescue.com To e-mail condolences & or tributes and to read the full obituary, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com

