McCann, Rita Theresa, - 97, of Margate, passed peacefully in her home on August 20, 2019. Rita was one of nine siblings born to Frank and Margaret Luning of Philadelphia. She attended St. Monica School, Vare Jr. High and Bok Technical School. During the war years, she was employed by Sharp & Dome and worked part-time at the Defense Supply Agency while raising her children in South Philadelphia. In 1973 Rita moved with her family to the Jersey Shore, where she was an active member of Blessed Sacrament parish. Rita was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years, Thomas, and son, Robert. She is survived by son Thomas, of Pine Mountain GA, daughters Rita Ritzel, of Ventnor NJ and Regina Crouse, of Philadelphia, her brother Raymond Luning, of Philadelphia, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. James Church, Ventnor, on Saturday, August 24, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation in the Church will precede the funeral service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Funeral arrangements are by George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Parish, Margate NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

