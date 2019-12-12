McCarraher, Barbara L., - 63, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away December 4, 2019. She is survived by her children: Ernest McCarrraher, John McCarraher, Bill Miller, and Julieanne Lindholm; father Ernest Raynor; sister Gloria McHale-Werner; as well as 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

