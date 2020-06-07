McCart, James F., - 83, of Eldora, NJ, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born in Laurel Springs, NJ to the late John and Jane McCart. Affectionately known to his family as Jim, Jimmy or UJ. He was a kind, dependable man who would always be quick with a smile and a kind word to everyone. Jim was quick to make friends and loved to tell stories about his family. He was an accomplished gardener and singer. He loved the holidays and loved to decorate, to make it special for everyone. Jim always said his greatest accomplishment was being "Father". Jim also enjoyed going on cruises with his wife. He worked at Haddonfield High School and retired from there in 2002. Jim was a member of St. Casimir's Catholic Church and the Dennis Twp. Senior Center. Jim is survived by his wife, Florence; his children: Jeffrey (Tami) McCart, Brian (Connie) McCart, Janine (Jeff) Porch, Kimberly (John) Halscheid, Edward (Mary Jo) Nailor, Kristine (Jim) Smizer; and stepchildren: Arlene (Rick) Harris, Christine (John) Darpino. Jim will be missed dearly by his fifteen(15) Grandchildren and eight(8) Great Grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews who were all very close to him. He is predeceased by his siblings: John (Jack) McCart, Raymond McCart, Mary Churchill, Jane Hobbins, Catherine "Cass" Starrett, and Joseph McCart. Services are private due to the current pandemic situation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries