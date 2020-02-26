McCarthy, Edward J., - 88, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side on February 17, 2020. Ed, known as Eddie by most of his friends, was born and raised his family with his beloved wife, Ann (Johnson) in the special town of Absecon. Ed attended Pleasantville High School and was a valued member of their football team. He graduated in 1950 and went on to attend college at the University of Miami until the unexpected death of his father forced him to return home to take over the family business, McCarthy's Outboards, then only 20 years old. Ed took that small gas station business and over the years, with the help of his son Larry, turned it into a successful boat and outboard motor sales and service, expanding the building twice to allow for growth. Ed was a charter member of the Absecon Lions Club and a past president. He was also a member of the Absecon Republican's Club, the Atlantic City Ski Gulls and the Chalfonte-Haddon Hall Racquet Club in Atlantic City. Ed was a well respected businessman and an active member of the community but first and foremost he was an amazing family man with countless friends. Ed and Ann built their first dream home overlooking the meadows in Absecon and that beautiful home was the center of activity for not only his family but it became the home where everyone wanted to hang. Many fond memories were made in that home. But as hard as Ed worked, he also loved to have fun. To that end he spent much of his leisure time with his family doing what he loved, skiing. On most Friday afternoons in the winter you could see Ed's car heading north on the Parkway to Pico Peak with his family in tow. Thanks to good friends like the Townsends, Sooys and Hoods and all his Ski Gull buddies, there was always a place to stay. Ed and his friends also hit the slopes in many of the Rocky Mountains and in Europe. Then the summer was spent on the water where Ed and all his Boat buddies could be found water skiing on the Mullica and Wading Rivers. Countless family picnics took place along those shores with sometimes up to five or six boats lined up. He also had many happy fishing trips with his buddies, George Smith and Howard Hampton. Ed retired at a fairly young age but by no means did he stop working. With their beloved Irish Setters by their side, he and Ann built their second dream home on 5 acres in the Germania section of Galloway, known as Setters Knoll. It was at this home that Ed's love of gardening and the outdoors shown through as he and Ann turned those 5 wooded acres into the most amazingly landscaped property with handmade fences and trellises and gardens and ponds galore. It was at that home that his grandchildren most remember hours of fun on the back deck and roaming the special paths made just for them and the dogs by their loving "Poppy". In later years, when that property became too much for him to care for, Ed then had his final home built in Blue Heron Pines overlooking the pond and golf course, where he and Ann were lucky enough to have the most special neighbors and yet more friends. Yes, Ed had a good life! Ed is predeceased by his parents, Edward L. and Dorothy (Haines) McCarthy. Ed is survived by and greatly missed by his loving wife, Ann (Johnson), his son Larry (Donna) McCarthy, and his daughters Pam (Bill) Stearns and Beth (Kevin) Monteith as well as his grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Bencze, Jennifer (Justin) Giovanetti, Kristen McCarthy, Elizabeth (Chuck) Hildebrand, Megan (Jerry) Connolly, Adam (Christine) Stearns, Jessica (Evan) Monteith-Finkelstein, Danielle Stearns, Matthew Monteith, and Michael McCarthy. And 12 of the most adorable great grandchildren. Ed also would want to fondly remember his many friends who have passed, his dear cousin Lois, who is waiting for him in Heaven, and last but by no means least, his many special Blue Heron Pines neighbors. A memorial service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield on Saturday, the 29th with visitation at 10 am and service to follow at 11. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to any animal rescue or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
