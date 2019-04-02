MCCARTHY, ELIZABETH MARY (BETTY), - of Cape May Courthouse, passed away on March 30, 2019. Elizabeth (Burns) McCarthy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was born on June 21, 1943, in New York City. She has been a proud resident of Cape May County for 38 years. She will be remembered for her laughter, her smile, and her stories. Betty never knew a stranger. Betty’s kindness served her well in the retail and service industry. She was employed at Sears, the Windrift, and Home Depot. She enjoyed traveling with her family and the sounds of Irish music. She is survived by her sister, Mary Pronovost. She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen McCarthy. She leaves behind two daughters and a son: Ann Marie (Paul) Skerry, Michael (Raelene) McCarthy, and Colleen (Kurt) Himstedt. She was a loving grandmother to Kurt, Cassidy, Declan, and Sean--- who were her pride and joy. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 3rd, at 11:00 at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Cape May Court House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hurrikanen Fights Back https://www.gofundme.com/hurrikanenfights-back, a fund to help a local child and his family fight cancer. Graveside Service at Cape May County Veterans’ Cemetery in Cape May Court House Wednesday, April 3, 2019 11:00.
