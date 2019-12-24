McCarthy, Mary Louise "Mary Lou" E. (nee O'Lone), - 76, a long-time resident of Longport, and most recently Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 20th from heart complications. Predeceased by her loving husband, Henry "Mack" J. McCarthy and devoted partner, Raymond Buch, Mary Lou is survived by her daughters Kelly Podvin (Kent), Denise Irvin, and Shawn McCarthy and her husband's twin sister Connie Carey. Grandmom "Lou Lou" also leaves behind eight grandchildren she adored: Michael (Mary), Kyle and Julia Podvin, Samantha and Jessica Irvin, and Isabel, Mack and Katherine Turi. Born in Darby, PA and raised in Philadelphia, Mary Lou was a graduate of Saint Francis de Sales High School. Mary Lou was an avid reader, golfer, piano player and loved to travel. Her brilliant mind was evident in her achievement as a Ruby Life Master bridge player and completing the NY Times Crossword puzzle in ink. Mary Lou was a devoted mother, grandmother, and dear friend to many. Always the ray of sunshine in the room, her beautiful spirit will forever live in our hearts. Services will be held on Friday, December 27th at 12 pm, with a visitation to begin at 11:00 am at Margate Community Church, 8900 N Ventnor Avenue, Margate NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Charity League of Atlantic County, PO Box 356, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
