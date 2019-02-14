McCarthy, Suzanne Kehoe, - 96, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Daniel, Daughters Suzanne "Tootsie" Mitchell and Colleen McCarthy. She leaves behind a cherished legacy--Mignon McCarthy, Danny (Linda) McCarthy, Camille (Bill) Nickles, Sean (Sandy) McCarthy, Kim McCarthy and Leslie (Bob) Phillips as well as 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and Kehoe nieces and nephews. Born in Olean, NY, and at age 19, she married Daniel "Bud" McCarthy three days before he shipped out to Guadalcanal. After the war, during which Suzanne served as a WWII enemy airplane spotter, they went on to raise eight children. Suzanne was a woman of daily prayer. She was a woman of character who, as a mother, modeled integrity, self-reliance, abiding curiosity, and how to be a true friend. Her friends, to a person, would say that she was their best friend. Suzanne was a woman of grace and impeccable style. She was an artist who painted especially with a loved one in mind. She loved books, birds, lilacs, flowers of every kind, especially lavender, even creeping into the marshes with her sister Midge to pick some for her very own. Her love for the ocean began on the beaches of Rhode Island and ultimately led her to the Jersey Shore. Upon retirement, after joining the working world in her fifties, she and Bud created a life of their dreams in Ocean City. It was here that Suzanne built a new life of friendships in her daily involvement at the Senior and Fitness Centers. She considered her "pals" there as her second family. She practiced her Tai Chi, Yoga, and Smooth Moves. Whenever playing the formidable game of bridge, Suzanne's great intelligence were on obvious display. The legacy and memory of Suzanne will live on in the garden of loved ones she has created. Her services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
