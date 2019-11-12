McCartney, Nancy, - 93, of Ocean View, went to the Lord on November 8 2019. Born in Far Rockaway N.Y. She lived in Atlantic City and Margate. She graduated from Holy Spirit high school class of 1944. She attended Merry Mount college in Arlington Virginia. She was a member of the Junior Research Club and also a member of Theta, Alpha Chi Sorority. Nancy owned Sita Bovi's restaurant on 1112 Atlantic Avenue along with her brother (Tony) and sister (Edith). She also worked at Bally's Casino for 10 years in guest services. She was a loving and devoted wife to Barry "Mac" McCartney (deceased). She is survived by Cynthia Bellone daughter David Bellone husband, Lisa Suchomel daughter Dennis Suchomel husband, and grandchildren Ali Cossairt, Chris McCartney, Jorden Suchomel and Lilly Cossairt great grandchild. Celebration of life at Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ , 08223. Thursday November 14. Viewing from 10 am and service at 11:00. Burial thereafter. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of ones' choice. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.