McCarty, William (Bill) J., - born February 8, 1960 in Camden N.J, died on Wednesday evening Feb. 26th at his home in Ventnor City, N.J with the love of his life by his side, husband James (Jim) A. DeMarco and his loving and devoted cat, Angus. Bill was the son of William McCarty and Lorelei (nee Cloud) McCarty. He was the older brother of Kathy and Pat. Bill lived his life and managed his death according to his own rules. He loved dearly, passionately, and unapologetically. *Remember Me Remember Me when flowers bloom early in the spring. Remember Me on sunny days in the fun that summer brings. Remember Me in the fall as you walk through the leaves of gold. And in the wintertime - Remember Me in the stories that are told, But most of all Remember each day right from the start I will be forever near for I live within your heart. Love, Love, Love. (Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.)
To plant a tree in memory of William McCarty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
