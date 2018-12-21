McClaskey, Lucy , - 85, of Hammonton, Thursday, Decmeber 20, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong resident, she worked early in life at the Midway Diner, also at Whitehall Labs until her retirement. She is survived by her daughters Deborah (Mike) Ferry, Donna (Joseph) Lea, Patricia Pratt and Judy Kiniry, grandchildren Michael Markowski, Tara Toner, Jamie Lea, two great grandchildren and her niece Jean Bush.She is predeceased by her father Nicholas Pacitti, the first chief of police of Hammonton and her mother Anna Pacitti, her sisters Marie Borger and Celeste Lehew and her son Len Pacitti. In her time of sickness, she remained strong and stubborn. Lucy was very loving and caring to everyone with a heart of gold. She will be missed dearly. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation, Saturday December 22nd, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 10 S 1st Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.