McClay, Barbara A., - 83, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles and Barbara (Lashk) Roletter. She was the loving and devoted wife of John C. McClay to whom she was married for 60 years. Barbara was a loving Mother Aunt and Grandmother. A selfless homemaker that cared for her Father in law and later her aged Mother. She had led an exciting Life that included cheering at her husband's softball games, Day trips with her sister in law with all the kids to the lake. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her husband, viewing beautiful mountains, calming seas, and fiery sunsets. Following her love of music, she was the treasurer of the Tom Jones Sorority where life long friendships were made. She wrote beautiful letters, and never missed a birthday or Anniversary. She attended many exciting shows in Atlantic City and Valley Forge. She was a beautiful trusted friend, who's comforting words, quick wit, and lovely sense of humor will be missed dearly. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband; John C. McClay, sons; John J. (Dorothy) McClay, Charles McClay, David C. McClay, daughter; Marie (George) Wacker, grandchildren; Karleigh, Miranda, John, and a great-grandson; Ethan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barbara's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 331 8th Street, South, Brigantine, NJ 08203 at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Barbara please go to www.keatesplum.com . Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
