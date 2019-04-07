McCleary, Richard F., - 94, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on April 3rd. Born in York, PA, he is predeceased by his parents, Finney and Marjorie McCleary, sister Lucy, wives Gladys, Alberta and Naomi, and daughter Janis. He is survived by children Myrna Costagliola (Arthur), Richard McCleary (Cheryl), Robert Cappolina (Tammy), Gina Johnson (AJ), Angela Cappolina (Jim), John Cappolina (Chris), Joann Mitchell, Albert Cappolina (Cathy), Joseph Cappolina, niece Lori McCartney, step-children Lorraine Fausnaught, Nora Eylenfeldt, Anita Eylenfeldt, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A member of 'The Greatest Generation", Richard served with honor in the United States army during World War II. He was wounded in battle and received two Purple Heart Medals. After his service ended, he went on to serve as a National Service Officer with AMVETS of Philadelphia for 50 years. He worked tirelessly and selflessly helping hundreds of returning veterans and their families receive the honor and compensation they deserved. For his passionate work and dedication, he received numerous awards for his service and lifetime respect and friendship from those he had helped. He lived the majority of his adult life living in Ocean City and could be seen most days riding his bicycle 14 miles a day, despite whatever the weather would bring. He was often seen enjoying his always healthy lunch at the Windjammer in Somers Point. A celebration of his life will be held at Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock where friends may call from nine o'clock until the time of service. . He will be laid to rest next to his beloved Alberta at Beverly National Cemetery in Beverly, NJ immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AMVETS-NSF, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
