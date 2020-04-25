McClellan, Benjamin James (Jim) III, - 57, of Sweetwater, passed away Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at his residence, non COVID-19 related. He was born in Darby, PA and grew up in Ship Bottom, NJ. Benjamin is predeceased by his loving parents Benjamin James McClellan II and Emma Theresa McClellan. He is survived by his loving wife Samantha (nee Steele), his children Benjamin James McClellan IV and Remi Steele McClellan, his Brothers, Michael McClellan, Andrew McClellan and Sister Amy McMullan. His in laws Richard and Charlotte Steele, his brother in laws Richard and Ty Steele and Bill McMullan. Sisters in law Sue Steele, Heather McClellan and Katy McClellan. Also all his beautiful nieces and nephews and friends. Jimmy loved the beach, bay, woods and the river. He was taught at a very young age to enjoy and embrace nature and all God's creatures by his parents. His happiest times were being outdoors with his family and friends whether it be fishing, boating, kayaking, skiing, surfing, hunting or grilling, and let's not forget "A little Mud on the tires". Jimmy was a beautiful soul who was taken too early. He was a kind and gentle person whom everyone loved. He will be forever missed but never forgotten. Cremation will be held privately with a memorial service to at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
