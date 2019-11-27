McClendon-Parker, Flora, - 78, of Jacksonville, FL Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Deacon Flora McClendon-Parker, 11:00 AM Friday, November 29, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Visitation Wednesday 5 - 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Most Popular
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores record-setting 10 TDs in win
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Pleasantville marches to end gun violence after fatal shooting of 10-year-old
-
Pleasantville man charged in deadly shooting to stay in jail until trial
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.