McClendon-Parker, Flora, - 78, of Jacksonville, FL Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Deacon Flora McClendon-Parker, 11:00 AM Friday, November 29, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Visitation Wednesday 5 - 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com

