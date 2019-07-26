McCloskey, Francis "Fritz", - 90, of Ventnor, (formerly Gladwyne), passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Butler) McCloskey, he served as a U.S. Army Paratrooper in the time of the Korean War. As a young man, he began his 43-year career at Wanamaker's Department Store in Philadelphia and retired as the Head Decorator, overseeing the decorating of the famous Christmas Light Show and Magic Christmas Tree. He was an impressive jitter-bugger, an avid gardener, and a flashy dresser. With a pension for extravagance, Fritz was quick to organize iconic parties for even the smallest events. Affectionately known as the "Mayor of Surrey Avenue," he spent over 40 years in Ventnor, frequently walking for hours along the beach. The last few years brought even more wonderful memories thanks to the kind staff and residents of Meadowview Nursing Home. He will be forever loved and always missed. He is survived by his sisters, Theresa Fuchs and Maureen Pimble, and his nieces and nephews. On Monday, July 29th, the family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11 am immediately followed by a Mass at Holy Trinity Parish - St. James Roman Catholic Church in Ventnor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Homes For Our Troops (hfotusa.org). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
