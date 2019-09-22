McConnell, Joseph, - 83, of Margate City, On the morning of September 14, 2019, Joseph "Jay" McConnell Jr crossed over comfortably in his home after a sudden but brief melee with liver cancer. He is survived by his son Dylan and two grandchildren Sadie and Ruby. Mass will be held Sunday, Oct 27, 10 am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate, NJ. A memorial gathering will be held at the most fitting communal nexus he had come to know in his 83 years. Dirty Franks Bar 13th and Pine Philadelphia, PA Sunday, Oct 27, 3-7 pm. All are welcome.
