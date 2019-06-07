McCorkel, Mary V., - 70, of Erma, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in North Wildwood, NJ, Mary has been an area resident for over 50 years, and graduated Lower Cape May Regional in 1967. She is predeceased by her husband, James McCorkel (2014) and sister Barbara Murphy. Mary is survived by her children James Jr. (Heather), and Megan (Richard) D'Amico, grandchildren Marissa, Makenzie and Madison McCorkel, and Ava James, Colton and Madden D'Amico, brother David R Murphy, and nephews David and Bill Colewell. Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy! A Memorial Service for Mary will be held at 11am on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; family and friends will be received one hour prior from 10am-11am. Internment will be privately held. Contribution in memory of Mary can be made to the Disabled American Vets, Bayshore & Sun Ray Roads, Del Haven, NJ, 08251. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
