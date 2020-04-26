McCorkle, Cecilia Rose (Walz), - 87, went home to be with her Savior April 16, 2020. She was born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. She was married to Charles Wesley Mc Corkle, who predeceased her in 2013. She is survived by her two children, Philip Mc Corkle and Esther Mc Corkle Hollas. She has two grandsons and three great grandchildren. She loved to read. She loved helping others. She loved to sing in public since she was 14. She had a lifelong walk with God and willingly shared her faith with anyone. She and her husband, Charles settled in Linwood New Jersey and attended Linwood Community Church for many years. She grew up eastern PA during World War Two. She was the daughter of Rev. Francis E. Walz and Dorothy D. Walz (Albertson). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

