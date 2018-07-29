McCourt, M. Lloyd, - 73, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018 surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center. He was in the Army during Vietnam. Lloyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a loving brother and uncle. Lloyd was a selfless man who was always willing to help his loved ones and others in need. He is predeceased by his parents, Nellie Tharp and Melvin McCourt Sr.; his sister, Swannie Gay; and brother, Gordon McCourt. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Nancy McCourt; his children, Kevin McCourt, Shawn McCourt, and Ida Ayala; his grandchildren, Heather Collins, Cody Lloyd McCourt, Christian Ayala, Madison McCourt, Shawn McCourt, Scarlett McCourt, Angelina Ayala, and Matthew McCourt; his great grandchildren, Brian Fallyn and Dorothy; and his sisters, Nellie McCourt, Nancy Buchmann and two brothers. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held on Wednesday, August 1st from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to a Kidney Foundation of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.