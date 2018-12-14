McCourt, Marie A. (Mazzotta), - 75, of Meadowbrook, PA, passed away suddenly in her 75th year on August 19, 2018. Marie was a long time resident of Meadowbrook, PA. Marie was raised in Wildwood Crest NJ and was the daughter of Dr. Samuel Mazzotta. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John T. McCourt Jr and a son, John T. McCourt III.
