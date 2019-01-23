McCourt, Marie A. (nee Mazzotta) , - a 45 year resident of Meadowbrook,PA passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at the age of 75. Marie is survived by her beloved husband John T. McCourt Jr. and her loving son John T. McCourt III. Marie never lost Her intellectual curiosity and was interested in everything from ancient history and mathematics to painting and needlepoint. Marie grew up in Wildwood Crest NJ and was the daughter of Samuel Mazzotta MD. She graduated from Wildwood High School in 1960 and was awarded most of the prizes for academic excellent. Marie will be missed by Her husband and son and nothing will ever be the same. Services were private
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.