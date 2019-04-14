McCoy, Bryan U., - 57, of Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, he grew up in Egg Harbor Township and moved to Seaville 29 years ago. Bryan was a 1979 graduate of Absegami High School where he played football and baseball, wrestled, and threw javelin with the track team. Bryan served 25 years with the New Jersey State Police, where he was a sergeant -- an accomplishment that was a lifelong goal for him -- and where he proudly upheld the outfit's motto: Honor, Duty, Fidelity. Bryan's characteristic humility, steadfastness, and dedication to serving others before himself made being a trooper a perfect fit for him, and he took pride in the integrity and immediacy of his career. What's more, though, is that he brought this same dedication to the area of his life that he held closest to his heart: his family, for whom he was, and always will be, a hero. Bryan's most cherished point of pride was in being a phenomenal father, and his children proudly and lovingly remember him for his selflessness, gentleness, strength, and one of a kind humor. Missing him, too, are Bryan's many treasured friends, with whom he shared an unbelievable trove of stories that his children weren't supposed to hear, and with whom he took many trips to his favorite place: Key West. Surviving are his wife and high school sweetheart, Rosie, of Seaville, NJ; children, Jenna (Vaughn) Scioli of Somers Point, Matthew McCoy and Sasha McCoy both of Seaville, NJ, Courtney (Tyler) Gately of Dallas, TX, and Kyle (Jessica) Thompson of Scottsdale AZ. Also surviving are his sister, Gwenn Vartanian, and his newborn grandson, Luke. An Irish Wake celebrating Bryan's life will be held on his birthday, Friday, April 19, 2019, at Josie Kelly's Public House, 908 Shore Road in Somers Point, NJ, where friends may gather from 7 until 10 o'clock pm. Burial will be private in Maine. Memorial contributions in his name are suggested to the FealGood Foundation, an organization serving 9/11 First Responders, like Bryan: 144 Shenandoah Blvd, Nesconset, NY 11767 or fealgoodfoundation.com. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com .
