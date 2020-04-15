McCoy, Elizabeth Louise, - of Galloway, died on April 8, 2020, at Spring Village Assisted Living Center in Galloway, NJ. Elizabeth was born on October 5, 1935 to Thomas and Matilda (Tilly) Graham. She attended Merchantville H.S., where she met and married John McCoy. John and Elizabeth were devoted to each another and were married for 60 years. They had four children: Michelle (Shelley), Bunny, Bonnie and John, as well as two grandchildren: Gayneta and Cali. After raising her children, Elizabeth returned to school and became a Registered Nurse. In her spare time, Elizabeth was a voracious reader. Elizabeth and John loved the ocean and retired to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1998. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, and her daughter, Shelley. Due to the pandemic, a service will be held at a later date in Daytona Beach, as per her wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
