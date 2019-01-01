McCracken, William, - 58, of Willow Grove, , PA passed away on Saturday December 22, 2018. William was born and lived in Elizabeth, NJ until moving to Tuckerton, NJ in 1979. He worked as a Bridge Operator for the State of New Jersey, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and he enjoyed photography. William was predeceased by his father William James McCracken and brother-in-law Wayne Satterwhite. He is survived by his loving mother Carol Ann Schindler, siblings Leo McCracken and wife Diana of Little Egg Harbor,NJ, Daniel McCracken and wife Tina of Medford Lakes, NJ, Joseph Schindler of Florida, Donna Satterwhite of Florida and Kimberly Antanucci of Beachwood, NJ. Cremation will be private and under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home.

