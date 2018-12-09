McCreery, , Willard T. Sr., - 86, of Marmora, formerly of Sewell (Mantua Twp.), passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at Jefferson University Hospital. Will proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was honored with the Gloucester County Military Service Medal and was a member of the American Legion in Tuckahoe. Husband of Barbara McCreery (nee Dunn), also survived by his children, Linda Hague (Timothy, Sr.), Tom McCreery (Patricia), David McCreery, and Edie Farmer (Jim), four grandchildren, Michelle, Timothy Jr., Matthew and Tyler, six great grandchildren, Jacob, Avery, Joshua, Parker, Lauren, and Emma, sister, Judy Seelandt. Predeceased by his brother, Jack McCreery. Will was first and foremost a family man, he lived for his family, family always came first. He always said as long as I have my family around me, I don't need anything else. He loved being a Pop Pop and took that role seriously and with a lot of love. He was active with the Boy Scouts and served as a leader for many years. He volunteered and helped out whenever needed. Will enjoyed trains of all kinds, whether riding on them or adding them to his extensive LGB collection. He loved the outdoors, the beach and nature. Will owned and enjoyed boats the majority of his life whether fishing or just cruising around. He liked watching Westerns and British humor shows. He never missed an Eagles game. Will loved everything about Christmas, decorating and being with family. He enjoyed walking the Ocean City boardwalk often with the love of his life, Barbara. Family and Friends are invited to visit from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ 08051. Memorial Service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Post 239, PO Box 147, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250 and St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
