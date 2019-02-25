McCullion, Robert L. "Bob", - 84, of North Wildwood, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Bob was a graduate of Wildwood High School Class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the New Jersey National Guard. Bob was very active in his home town being a Councilman for 27 years , 10 of those years Council President, a member of the Planning Board, 60 years member of Anglesea Volunteer Fire Company, North Wildwood Republican Club, member of the Elks and Moose Lodges', member of North Wildwood Methodist Church. He also was a member of the Antique Car Club of America. Bob was retired from Sears Appliance where he worked for 27 years and then started his own appliance repair business. He is predeceased by his daughter, Linda Montgomery. Surviving are his beloved wife , Diane C. McCullion, a son, Robert L. McCullion, Jr., Two stepchildren, David and Suzanne, a sister, Nancy Viall, four granddaughters, 4 great grandchildren, a niece and 2 nephews. Services will be held 11 am Thursday, February 28, 2019 with a viewing from 9 am to 10:45 am at the North Wildwood Methodist Church, 139 E. 2nd Ave., North Wildwood, NJ In lieu of flowers family requests donation in his name to the North Wildwood Methodist Church or the "Love of Linda Cancer Fund" PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ. 08260 Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.