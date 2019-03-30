McCulloch, Sister Sarah , - 88, of Watchung, NJ, Sister of Mercy Sister Sarah McCulloch, formerly Sister Mary Barnabas, died peacefully on March 28, 2019, at McAuley Hall Health Care Center in Watchung, New Jersey. Sister is survived by several nieces and nephews and many Sisters of Mercy. Burial will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, NJ.

