McCullough, Robert, - 75, of Villas, passed away on May 7, 2019 at his home. Robert was born in Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Aston, PA and has resided in Cape May Co. the past 21 years. He worked for the Philadelphia Electric Co. for 30 years. Robert was a third degree member of the K of C Stella Maris Council #3546, the Villas Fishing Club, the VFW in Villas, and the greater Cape May Elks. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Julia McCullough. Robert is survived by his wife Anne Marie McCullough, a brother Joseph P. (Karen) McCullough and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 am in the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd. North Cape May NJ; where relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 am. Burial of cremains will follow services at the Cape May Co. Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to Hope Cancer Center, 211 North Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
