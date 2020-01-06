McCullough, Stephen E., - 48, of Cape May, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 after an extended illness. With a passion for being on the water, Steve worked as a commercial fisherman since his teenage years. He was an avid and loyal Philadelphia Sports Fan. Among his friends and family, he is forever loved for his unique character traits that endeared him to so many. He is predeceased by his mom, Ruth Anne (nee Wilson); his grandparents and his aunt, Kathleen Wilson. Steve is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his dad, Stephen (and Margaret) McCullough; sister, Tracy McCullough; uncles, Sandy (and Joanne) McCullough, Bruce (the late, Diane) McCullough, Doug Wilson and Ron (and Doreen) Young; niece, Ashley Tourison; nephew, Brett Tourison; as well as cousins, extended family, many dear friends and his beloved dog, Mabel. Steve's family will receive friends from 10am until 11am on Thursday (Jan. 9th) at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where Steve's celebration of life ceremony will follow and begin at 11am in the form of family and friends sharing thoughts, memories and sentiments to honor his life. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cem., Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, for acknowledgement purposes and your convenience, memorial contributions are suggested through "In Memory Of" online at www.inmemof.org/steve-mccullough - These funds, in honor of Steve, will be distributed by Steve's family to a future distressed family (or families) within the commercial fishing industry. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
