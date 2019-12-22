McCusker, Joseph, - 91, of Atco, NJ, formerly of Ocean City, Stratford and Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with his family by his side. He is predeceased by his daughters Jean and Kathy, his sisters Kathryn, Mae and Betty, and brothers Phil and Ed. Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Dot, loving son, Joe (Jeanne) and beloved grandchildren, Tara, Katie, Carly, Dan (Lisa), Vince, Cristian, and great grandchildren, Camille and Carson. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Joe was in the Army and after serving overseas, received an Honorable Discharge in 1947 as a PFC. Joe was a graduate of Temple University. He worked for the Federal Government at the Defense Personnel Support Center in Philadelphia for 32 years before retiring in 1985. Joe held positions in Public Relations as well as Personnel & Incentives. Upon retiring Joe kept busy by working part time at Commerce Bank while looking for bargains at the Berlin Auction and the many yard sales in Ocean City. Joe was a Founding Scientologist and in recent years has been honored for his 65+ years of belonging to The Church of Scientology. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation Monday morning 9:30-10:45 am at St. Frances Cabrini, 114 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, NJ. Funeral Mass to follow on Monday at 11:00am. Burial will be private. Funeral Under the Direction of Middleton-Stroble and Zale Funeral Home 304 Shore Rd Somers Point NJ 08244 PH:609-927-3844
Service information
9:30AM-10:45AM
114 Atlantic Ave
Ocean City, NJ 08226
11:00AM
114 Atlantic Ave
Ocean City, NJ 08226
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.