McCusker, Ruth Lyons, - 97, of Egg Harbor Township, and formerly of Linwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14th, 2019, with her family at her side. Born January 20, 1922 in Newark, NJ, Ruth was the 2nd of 5 children born to William and Lucy Lyons. Ruth worked for Walter Kidde in Newark and modeled in her spare time. She loved to go out dancing with her friends in New York or North Jersey. She met the love of her life, Jim, while he was serving in the Army, and they married on March 3rd, 1945. They then moved to Verona, NJ, and raised four children. In 1958, Jim was transferred to Linwood, NJ, to open the new Prudential building on Route 9, a company he worked for for a total of 44 years. Ruth was a great mom and lived for her children. As they grew older, she worked for Harry Hasson florist in Linwood, and then Balsley real estate, where she became one of the first female brokers in South Jersey. Ruth is predeceased by her husband, James A., brother William G. Lyons (D-day), sister Marion Canis (Ed), brother Jim Lyons (Mary), and is survived by her sister Patricia Patenaude (Pat). She is also survived by her son James (Madeleine), daughter Jan Wilson-Baker (Shag), son William (Trayce), and son Kevin (Debbie), along with 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Thanks, Mom, for instilling in us love, faith and patience.The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Kader, the staff of Meadowview Nursing Home and Angelic Hospice for your years of loving care. A viewing will be held on Monday evening February 18th from 6-8pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19th from 9:15-10am , followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 724 Maple Ave, Linwood, NJ 08221. Internment at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estelle Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards would be appreciated.
