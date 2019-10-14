McDermott, Charles H., Sr., - 78, of Sweetwater, passed away on October 8th, 2019. Born and raised in Atlantic City, he resided in Florida for the last 11 years before returning to New Jersey. He served in the US Marine Corps "Semper Fi". He was in the National Elevator Industry his whole career. He is pre-deceased by his daughter, Kimberly Ann, and his son, Robert Charles. He is survived by his wife Judy, children Kelly and Charles Jr., sister Patricia Ley and brother Larry, five grandchildren Heather, Melissa, Ashley, Ethan and Janey, and three grandchildren Brianna, Aria and Rhaella. All services will be private.
