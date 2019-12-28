McDermott, Christina Laurie, - 41, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away on December 22, 2019. She is survived by her children, Angelina, Keith, Kaiden, Kyron, and Olivia; her mother, Geneva McDermott; her aunt, Adlena (Deb Rue) Alexander; and her husband, Keith McKinney, Jr. She was predeceased by her father, Francis McDermott. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with her memorial service beginning at 7:30 pm. Interment is private. Memorial donations may be made to Cape Hope, P.O. Box 1061, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To send flowers to the family of Christina McDermott, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Christina's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
7:30PM
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Christina's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries