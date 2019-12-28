McDermott, Christina Laurie, - 41, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away on December 22, 2019. She is survived by her children, Angelina, Keith, Kaiden, Kyron, and Olivia; her mother, Geneva McDermott; her aunt, Adlena (Deb Rue) Alexander; and her husband, Keith McKinney, Jr. She was predeceased by her father, Francis McDermott. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with her memorial service beginning at 7:30 pm. Interment is private. Memorial donations may be made to Cape Hope, P.O. Box 1061, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
