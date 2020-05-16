McDevitt, William J., - 88, of Surf City, passed away on May 13, 2020 at his home. Bill was born in Butler, PA to James and Audrey McDevitt. He was raised in Doylestown, PA where Bill was captain of the Doylestown High School Football Team. After high school, Bill became a carpenter, and a professional boxer with an undefeated record, until he was drafted during the Korean War into the U.S. Army. After serving overseas, Bill graduated from Villanova University and worked for the next 30 plus years as a Civil Engineer for the Naval Engineering Command of Philadelphia and the Army Corps of Engineers. He moved to Surf City in 1966 and personally built his home. As a former carpenter, Bill always seemed to be working on a project. Bill's love for his family was foremost throughout his life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Council #3826, Ancient Order of Hibernians, The American Legion - Post 232, The Society of American Military Engineers and The American Society of Civil Engineers. He was also a volunteer with the Surf City Fire Department and communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was a lifetime golfer and student of the game. Mr. McDevitt was predeceased by his brother, James in 2014. He is survived by his cousin Joan Wachtman, nephew James (Debra), niece Mary McHale (John), niece Laura Otani (Chris), nephew John (Nancy) and niece Linda Kutepow (Michael) along with his great nieces and great nephews, Brian, Curtis, Jayne, Grace, Jonathan, Shauna, Ian, and Amelia. A private cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Bubgee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. Donations in Bill's memory would be appreciated to the Surf City Volunteer Fire Department, 713 North Long Beach Blvd., Surf City, NJ 08008.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of William McDevitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.