McDonald , A. Lee (Kelly), - 90, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, with her son and daughter by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband, a prominent Atlantic City hotelman, James F. McDonald, parents Vivian and Samuel Kelly, and also a sister Diane D'Angelo of Grove City, PA. Lee is also survived by her son Jay McDonald of Cape May and her daughter Lynne Varallo, spouse to Dr. Joseph A. Varallo. Raising her children she participated in the St. James Parish PTA, and the Altar and Rosary Society in Ventnor for many years. She started a career in retail, and owned and operated a boutique in Margate for 10 years. She was a member, and then later an officer in the Soroptimist Club of Southern NJ. She then moved on to manage Palley's Jewelers for many years. After retirement she enjoyed many years in Marathon, Florida, where she learned to play golf and enjoyed the warm tropical weather. The family of the deceased wish to thank to George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood and Ventnor for their professional and compassionate handling of this sorrowful time. Since Lee was so much of an animal lover, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may go to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). By mail PETA 501 Front Street, Norfolk, VA. 23510. Services and burial were private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
