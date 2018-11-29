McDonald, Daniel Joseph , - 39, of North Wildwood died November 26, 2018 at his home. Dan loved the Flyers and was an excellent marksman. Mr. McDonald was born September 15, 1979 in Cape May County and has been a lifelong resident. He graduated from Wildwood High School in 1998. He was employed as a Communications Officer with the City of North Wildwood and served as a Past Lieutenant of the Anglesea Fire Department. He served with the West Wildwood and Wildwood Crest Fire Departments and was an active member of the Anglesea Irish Society. He is survived by his sisters Carol Leszczynski and Annette Weigele, his nephews Travis Leszczynski, Tyler Leszczynski, Noah Leszczynski and his niece Alexandra Bartosh. He is also survived by his dear friend Tom Drumm and his family. Dan the man will sadly be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his mother Joan Kazmierczak. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday Dec. 1, 2018 at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wilwood, NJ where family and friends may call from 10 to 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Anglesea Volunteer Fire Company Scholarship fund, 201 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
