McDonald, Jane, - 87, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Anthony and Agnes Veronica (Martin) Cocco she had lived in Huntingdon Valley, Pa before moving to Ocean City 31 years ago. Jane had been a volunteer for Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Pa and was a member of the Ocean City Senior Couples Golf League. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers: Anthony, Albert and Winfield Cocco and a grandson: Brice Frazer. Surviving are her husband of 66 years John J. McDonald, five children: David (Antoinette) McDonald of Weatherly, Pa, Kathleen Frazer of Cherry Hill, NJ, Patricia (Joseph) Molyneux of Fair Hope, AL, Jacqueline (Edmund) Liguori of Barnegat, NJ, Susan McDonald of Ocean City, NJ. Also surviving are a sister: Mary Kay (Ed) Hildebrandt of Naples, Fl, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 am from Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until 10:15 am. Burial will take place privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital at stjude.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.