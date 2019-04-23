McDonald, Neal Robert, Jr., - 70, of South Seaville, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Neal was born in Trenton to Neal R. McDonald, Sr. and Anna Rudnick McDonald. Neal served in the US Army from 1968 1970 and worked as an aircraft mechanic for over 20 years at the Atlantic City Airport and was a member of the NRA. He is predeceased by his father Neal R. McDonald, Sr. and his sister Kathy Ryan. Neal is survived by his mother Anna Rudnick McDonald, his son Zac McDonald and his daughters, Sarah McDonald and Rachael McDonald (Frank Kolondra). Also surviving are his brothers Marty and Chris and his sisters Theresa, Mary and Anna. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 2pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 1pm to 2pm. Interment will be private. Condolences can be shared at www. EvoyFunealHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.