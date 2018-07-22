McDonough IV, Thomas J., - 41, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 6, 2018. Thomas was born in Atlantic City, NJ on February 6, 1977. A lifelong Ventnor resident, Thomas graduated Atlantic City High School and the Columbus College of Art and Design, Ohio. He was an accomplished illustrator and known for his amazing artistic talents and unique ability to create interpretive paintings. Thomas was commissioned by many individuals, businesses, local establishments and publishers, such as New Yorker Magazine. Thomas's passion was being an artist and he also enjoyed being a bartender. His charming personality attracted many friends and customers. Predeceased by his mother Nancy Tildsley Proctor and maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and William Tildsley, paternal grandparents, Theresa and Thomas J. McDonough, Jr., and his uncle Kevin McDonough. Thomas is survived by his father, Thomas J. McDonough, III, step mother, Mila McDonough, step father, James Proctor, step sister, Lynee Lopez, uncles Dan McDonough, Dennis McDonough, Bill Tildsley and aunt Terry Prendergast, his loving partner, Danielle Vincent, and loving companion, Zoey. He also leaves behind, many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial remembrance of Thomas' life will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, on Wednesday, August 1st, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shultz-Hill Arts Foundation, 1616 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
