McElwee, Frances R. (nee Rowe), - 101, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home after a brief illness. Born January 15, 1918 in Freeport, Maine, she was the daughter of Horace Rowe and Elizabeth Frost Rowe. A 1937 graduate of Freeport High School her life travels took her from Freeport, ME to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Miami, FL, Hot Springs, VA, and to Ocean City, NJ in 1962. She retired from the Flanders Hotel in 1982. She was predeceased by her husband Hansel Louis McElwee in 1989. She is survived by son Louis McElwee and his wife Joan: son Gary McElwee and his wife Karen: daughter Linda Hartman, her husband Bill. In addition she is survived by grandchildren Colleen Hartman, Kevin McElwee, Erin Batty, her husband Rick, and Emilie McElwee. Her Funeral Service will be offered Monday at 12 noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 am until 11:45 am. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to DAV-Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. www.dav.gov For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.