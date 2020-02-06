McGaffney, John Joseph, - 95, of Egg Harbor Township, affectionately known as "Big Red" or "Reds," passed away on Monday, February 5, 2020. John J. McGaffney was born and raised in the Inlet section of Atlantic City. Despite growing up during the great depression and losing his father at an early age, Reds remembered his early days in the Inlet fondly. Often telling stories of his many friends and adventures. An avid sports fan, especially basketball and baseball, he loved the Phillies, Sixers, Eagles and the Philadelphia "Big 5" college basketball. John attended Holy Spirit and Atlantic City Trade School, where he played basketball. He also played basketball in many city leagues as a young man (teams like Hap Farley's, Keely Democrats). He played briefly for the Philadelphia Sphas prior to enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp. Reds married his beloved wife Virginia in 1949. After living in Atlantic City for several years, they moved to Northfield where they raised their family. Most recently residing in Egg Harbor Township with his daughter, Christine. In 1954, he began his career with Swift & Company as branch superintendent where he remained until his retirement. John was very active in the Northfield All-Sports Association, coaching Little League and Biddy Basketball and serving as President in the early 1960's. His greatest pride was his family: Virginia, their four children John (Kathleen), Christine, Nancy Morris (Michael) and Patricia Previti (Anthony); seven grandchildren (Matthew McGaffney, Cari Eckel and Erin Wilkenson, Emily and Anna Previti, Tim and Laura Morris) and nine great-grandchildren (Matthew and Marissa, Shea, Mackie, and Ty, Bailey, Porter, and Harper, and Teddy). John is predeceased by his wife of 62 years Virginia (1926 - 2012), brother Francis and sisters Elizabeth, Rosemary and Patricia. Our family would like to express our gratitude and sincere thanks for the extraordinary care our father received from Holy Redeemer Hospice, especially Angela and Diane. We could not have made this journey without them. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10-11am with a service beginning at 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Holy Redeemer Hospice, the Atlantic County Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
