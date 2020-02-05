McGaffney, John Joseph, - 95, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia McGaffney, in 2012. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10-11am with a service beginning at 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com. **A full obituary will run in Thursday's edition of the Press**
