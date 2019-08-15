McGAHN, DONALD F., - 86, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2019. Born on April 24, 1933, to Patrick and Catherine (Moylan) McGahn. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School, where he was a standout basketball player. Following graduating college from Mount Saint Mary's, he served in the U.S. Army. He then graduated from New York Law School and served as a Special Agent at the U.S. Department of Treasury until he retired. Donald was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and coached at both the Chelsea Little League and hockey league in Atlantic City. He coached the Holy Spirit golf team, was the Commodore of the Brigantine Yacht Club, was a Commander in the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86, and active in the Atlantic Shore Modelers and South Jersey Garden Railroad Club. Donald was predeceased by his three siblings, Dr. Joseph L. McGahn, Mary T. (McGahn) Montgomery and Patrick T. McGahn. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Noreen (Rogan) McGahn, his sons Donald II (Shannon) and Daniel, and his grandchildren Donald III, James Patrick, Madeleine and Sabrina. The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Gong, Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Colleen and Michelle, his loyal caregiver Lotoya and the Brigantine Fire and Police Departments. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Donald F. McGahn 10:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St Thomas Roman Catholic Church 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:00 am at the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, English Creek Avenue and Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Thomas Church. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
