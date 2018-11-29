McGarrigle, Joseph A. , - 86, of Cape May, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018. Born in South Philadelphia, Joe was a resident of Southwest Philadelphia before moving to the Cape May area in 1986 and most recently resided in the Victorian Towers, Cape May over the past 12 years. He honorably served in the United States Air Force. Joe was a career firefighter with the Philadelphia Fire Department before retiring in 1978. He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. He enjoyed sports and more specifically, watching baseball and football enjoying the success of the Phillies and Eagles in their championship seasons. In his own charming manner, Joe was always direct and to the point in his conversations. He is predeceased by his devoted wife, Catherine T. McGarrigle; his former wife, Anne McGarrigle, with whom he maintained a lifelong friendship; as well as 16 siblings. Joe is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his children, Marc McGarrigle (Christine Wiseley), William McBride (Kimberly), Colleen Snow and Dinean Rulon (Todd); brother, Richard McGarrigle; seven grandchildren, Erin, Kevin, Brandon, Keri, Jacob, Todd and Tyler; one great grandson, Evan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (Dec. 3rd) at 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May where friends will be received from 12:30pm until 1:30pm. Private interment. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.