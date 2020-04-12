McGeary, James, Esq., - 77, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City Hospital. Jim was the son of the late Francis and Josephine (nee Schuster) McGeary. He attended St. Nicholas Grammar School, then went on to St. Josesph's High School. Jim attended Rutgers University Camden and Rutgers School of Law and graduated in 1967. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. A recording of the graveside service will be available after 2:00 PM on Monday, via http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/98652784. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James McGeary, Esq. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries