McGeary Jr, Thomas J, - 61, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2019. A life-long resident of Egg Harbor City, Tom attended St. Nicholas Parochial School and Oakcrest High School. Tom worked as an in-house carpenter at the Sands Casino in 1982 until it closed in 2006 and was a proud member of Carpenters Local 623. Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with family and friends. Tom is predeceased by his parents, Thomas McGeary, Sr. and Rosina McGeary (nee Toscano); his wife, Valerie McGeary (nee Williams); and his sister, Marlene McGeary. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa McGeary (Jack Marshall) and April McGeary; his grandsons, Christopher Adams, Jr., Casey Marshall, Jayce McGeary, and Maeson McGeary-Dobson; and his many extended family members and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at St. Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City with visitation from 9 AM to 11 AM, mass at 11 AM, and burial to follow at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery . In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center to support immunotherapy research. For condolences and directions please visit Wimbergfuneralhome.com.
